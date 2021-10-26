Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 1.72to $284.76/cwt.
- Select fell 65 cents to $262.54/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,126 head sold live at $126-129 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
Traders have been looking for a catalyst to get live cattle out of pocket. Last week’s castle on feed report might have been that catalyst, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
Ideas that a turn up in beef prices could spark more aggressive cash cattle bidding from packers helped support, according to The Hightower Report.