Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of higher cash market overall, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The feeder market likely led the cattle complex higher with their sharp gains.
The losses of late last week and Monday were an unexplained wave of selling and are quickly followed by Tuesday's sharp rally, driven by what many believe is leadership from the cash markets, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.02, Germany’s DAX Index unchanged and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27. European markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with the Stoxx 600 the CAC 40 edging higher to fresh record highs, while the DAX was little changed as investors geared up for the US Fed’s monetary policy meeting, where a tapering announcement is broadly expected but uncertainty remains over how hawkish policymakers will be. On the earnings front, Teamviewer shares led gains after strong quarterly results and confirming its guidance, while Vestas Wind Systems plunged more than 9% after missing expectations and cutting its profit forecasts. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.2% to close at 3,498 while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.07% to 14,368 on Wednesday, as Chinese stocks wobbled after Premier Li Kequiang warned of downward economic pressures amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tighter curbs in the nation’s capital. However, he assured that policymakers would keep economic activity within a reasonable range and take measures to support the industrial sectors.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.26%, and December gasoline is down 2.25%.