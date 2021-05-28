- Choice rose 99 cents to $330.97/cwt.
- Select went fell 3.20 to $300.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold dressed at $188, with none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, 76 head were sold live at $117, and 113 head were sold dressed at $192.
Packers cannot afford to risk lower bids and not receive sufficient cattle, says Total Farm Marketing.
Traders continue to believe consumer demand will drop after the Memorial Day holiday, which is why June is holding a good discount to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.