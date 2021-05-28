 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Choice rose 99 cents to $330.97/cwt.
  • Select went fell 3.20 to $300.90.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold dressed at $188, with none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, 76 head were sold live at $117, and 113 head were sold dressed at $192.

Packers cannot afford to risk lower bids and not receive sufficient cattle, says Total Farm Marketing.

Traders continue to believe consumer demand will drop after the Memorial Day holiday, which is why June is holding a good discount to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are holding mostly steady with the huge profit margins from the packer. The Hightower Report said it “cannot rule out a firm tone…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeders are trading higher to open the week “with the exception of the front-month May contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures expi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packer profit margins extremely high and there is a firm tone to cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. But the Cattle on Feed R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News