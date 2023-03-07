Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.27 to $287.93/cwt.
- Select up 1.02 to $277.49/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 127 head sold live at $162.00 and none sold dressed.
Traders are buying Live Cattle. After the light turndown last week, Live Cattle aren’t overbought and have room to move higher. Spreaders have been bull spreading cattle along with buying cattle and selling hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Talk of the overbought condition of the market after yesterday’s contract high helped spark some selling, according to the Hightower Report.