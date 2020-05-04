Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $32.60 to $410.05/cwt.
- Select was $19.53 higher to $376.66.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 559 head sold live for $95-96, and 35 head sold dressed for $152.
“Beef prices have soared to record highs for 7 sessions in a row, and the market is up 70% in price since April 8,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders expect the surge in beef to help slaughter plants slaughter more cattle, but slaughter last week was down 8.6% from the previous week and down 36.8% from a year ago.”
Cash trade saw progress last week, but questions about the volume remain. “Cash trade improved last week, though it is unclear how the volume of cash trade fared,” Stewart-Peterson said. “If more cattle are being procured in the country, it would be a sign that packers are anticipating higher slaughter numbers in the weeks ahead.”