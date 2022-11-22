Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.06 to $256.63/cwt.
- Select up 95 cents to $2314.18/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 37 head sold dressed at $239.00.
Decent beef demand has helped support the market recently andmuch lower than expected placements in the Cattle of Feed Report added to the positive tone, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 128k head. That was even with last week but up 6k head from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.