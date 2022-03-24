June cattle is normally at a premium to the cash market, but have been sitting at a discount since December, The Hightower Report noted. “The market’s technical action yesterday was impressive,” they said, as it stayed above a key support level.
Trade expectations for the Cattle on Feed report are for a 6.5% increase in placements from last year, with marketings expected to be 3.4% above last year and total supply at 1.6% above last year, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.50% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.14%. The FTSE 100 is now close to “completely recovering from the downturn triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a month ago,” Tradingeconomics.com said. This has largely been helped by loosening COVID-19 restrictuions, but factory activity remains lower. In Asian markets, a pause in the oil price rally helped Japan’s stock market stabilize, as much of their energy is reliant on foreign sources. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.63% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.25%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.45%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 13 cents (0.11%), and May gasoline is up 0.09%.