Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.86 to $287.58.
- Select up $1.02 to $264.39.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota 39 head were sold dressed at $199.
December cattle closed moderately lower and pushed down to the lowest levels since Oct. 22, according to The Hightower Report. Cash markets remain in a steady uptrend but the stiff premium of futures to cash may have limited recent gains.
Packers need cattle to fulfill brisk chain speed and cash is expected to trade higher this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.