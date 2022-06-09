 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Technical buying has supported the feeder cattle market, as speculators are stuck in short positions and look to cover those positions, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle supplies are still relatively heavy in the front end, and that could limit gains, but the strong technical close will keep the buyers active in the cattle markets.”

Cattle markets “sliced through key resistance levels,” The Hightower Report said, marking an “impressive rally.” The market appears to be overbought in the short term, despite continued high packer profit margins.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.12%. Worries of more interest rate hikes continue to spur market direction, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.76% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.04%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.11 (0.88%), and July gasoline is up 0.95%.

