Packer profit margins extremely high and there is a firm tone to cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. But the Cattle on Feed Report Friday was considered bearish across the board, as placements, marketing and on-feed numbers all came in at the bearish end of expectations, The Report said.
The total cattle on Feed was above expectations Friday, but within the range. It is difficult to compare back to last year due to the COVID issues, so looking back to 2019, cattle numbers are slightly lower, but not as much as expected at 11.7 million head, Total Farm Marketing said this morning as cattle prices were mixed in early trading.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.20%. Stock markets in Europe are trading slightly higher today on strength of Friday’s flash PMI survey which showed the Eurozone business activity grew at a sharply faster rate in May, easily beating expectations, as economies continued to open up from virus restrictions, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite rose slightly overnight, reversing losses of 0.12% in the previous week, helped by gains for financial firms amid ample liquidity, falling interest rates and commodities prices, but caution remains as investors await key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.31%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.022% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up1.45% and July gasoline is up 1.33%.