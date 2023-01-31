The live cattle futures were $0.85 to $2.52 higher across the front months, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April led the way and set a new contract high. USDA had no cash trade to report for Monday, maintaining $156 as last week’s market for the South and $248 for the Northern dressed market. Feeder cattle also traded triple digits higher but faded into the close.
As January turns to February, thoughts will turn to springtime and expectations for rising fed cattle prices, according to The Cattle Report. Today will focus on the government inventory of all cattle expected to show a 3% decline. The impact has both short- and longer-term connotations and will begin a period of inadequate beef supplies that will carry us into the end of 2025 even with the cooperation of Mother Nature.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.50% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.72%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.83% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.93%. European stocks fell on Tuesday as investors digested a batch of economic data and corporate earnings ahead of key policy decisions from major central banks this week. Both the European Central Bank and Bank of England are expected to announce 50 bps interest rate increases on Thursday, while policymakers in the U.S. are seen delivering a 25 bps hike on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to around 3,266 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 0.3% to 12,050 on Tuesday, retreating slightly from multi-month highs as investors assessed stronger-than-expected Chinese data which reduces pressure on authorities to keep policy accommodative.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.32%, and March gasoline is down 0.46%.