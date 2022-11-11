The technical action is bearish, and the market has sliced through close-in support levels. It has failed to receive confirmation of tighter supply ahead, and this may have sparked some long liquidation selling, The Hightower Report said today.
However, strong cash cattle trade continues, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly up with France’s CAC at levels not seen since April. Hopes that the Federal Reserve could ease monetary tightening continued to support equities worldwide, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are up considerably with Japan leading the way reaching its strongest levels in over eight weeks taking cues from a strong lead on Wall Street, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.69% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index jumped by 3.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.99% and USD/JPY was down 1.01%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.52 (2.91), and January gasoline is up 2.08%.