Cash trade remained unestablished for the week through Tuesday so the cattle market is still seeking cash trade data today, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Meanwhile, June cattle closed slightly higher on the session yesterday after choppy and two-sided trade. The market saw follow-through buying from Monday's impressive bounce, “but more talk of the overbought condition of the market, and uncertainty over short-term demand given the high beef market helped to spark some long liquidation selling, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.53%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe traded close to a flat line, but lower in England as “a hot inflation reading in the UK brought price pressures back in focus while throwing some cold water into expectations that the Bank of England will soon end its aggressive tightening campaign,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, investors remained cautious while assessing the global economic and monetary policy outlook, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.68% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.39%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.65 (2.05%), and October gasoline is down 1.96%.