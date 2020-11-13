Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 52 cents to $225.98/cwt.
- Select was up $1.22 to $209.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,483 head sold live for $108-110, and 1,161 head sold dressed for $172. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,230 head sold live for $108-111, and 2,298 head sold dressed for $170-172.
“Front month futures fell back to support at the 100 Day moving average on the close,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In addition, concerns regarding the resurgence of COVID-19 and potential impacts weighed heavily on the livestock sector. Retail carcass values had a strong week with the Choice carcasses gaining nearly $9.00 in value.”
“Cumulative sales have reached 872,715 tonnes, up from 832,853 last year at this time and above the five-year average at 739,446,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was South Korea at 3,842 tonnes (2020 & 2021 combined), followed by China at 3,498, Japan at 3,051 and Canada at 1,877.”