We saw an improved cash cattle trade finally last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It was a little bit better compared to the previous week.
April cattle on Friday had the highest close since February 25, according to The Hightower Report. With the rally in beef prices, cash markets look higher this week.
Outside markets
Stocks: May E-mini S&Ps were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.53%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.42%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14. European stock markets pared early gains to trade near the flat line on Monday, with the DAX 30 hovering around an all-time high and the CAC 40 edging higher while other major bourses fell into negative territory. The banks sector, which includes Deutsche Bank and UBS, led the losses, as Credit Suisse shares tumbled more than 10% following the company's warning that it faces losses after a US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls. Mining, oil & gas and travel and leisure shares were also among the worst performers, after Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germany's states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rising coronavirus infections; while French authorities warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals. On a brighter note, investors continue to focus on a strong economic recovery, despite the uncertainty around rising infection rates and the slow rollout of vaccines. The Shanghai Composite added 16.97 points or 0.5% to 3435.3 on Monday, extending gains of 0.46% last week as investors cheered fresh data pointing to a robust economic recovery in China, with annual profits at industrial firms surging 178.9% yoy in the first two months of 2021, highlighting a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic activity.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.75%, May June gasoline is up 1.40%.