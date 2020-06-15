As box prices continue to decline, packers can be expected to lower prices for cattle. One prediction is almost certain: Processors will not lose money while supporting the cash markets for cattle, according to The Cattle Report.
On Friday, the cattle futures market turned south in sympathy with a stock market sell off. Stocks later reversed on Friday, but are lower this morning, Brugler Marketing reported.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 2.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.20%. Several EU countries are set to reopen their borders with France lifting restrictions for EU travelers today, Greece reopening its main airports to international flights, while Germany extended its travel warning for non-European countries until the end of August but lifted border controls to all its neighbors and Spain will allow visitors starting June 21st. Investors will closely monitor the European Council video conference later this week, where EU leaders will discuss the Covid-19 recovery fund and a new EU long term budget. The Shanghai Composite lost 29.71 points or 1.02% to 2890.03 on Monday. Investors retreated as China reported 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus following a cluster of infections linked to a wholesale food market over the weekend.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.23%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.18 cents (3.25%), and June gasoline is down 1.54%.