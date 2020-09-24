The cattle market finished sharply higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The hog market was a mixed bag.
Stocker and feeder prices are adjusting to the larger supplies currently moving into mostly full feedyards, according to The Cattle Report. This will pressure the basis through October as peak supplies are brought to market.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. Stock markets across Europe followed their Asian peers lower on Thursday, with the DAX 30 dropping nearly 1% and other major indexes sliding between 0.9% and 1.2% in morning trading. Investors fear that rising COVID-19 cases could lead to more lockdown restrictions and hamper the region's economic recovery. Germany issued travel warnings to more parts of France, while Paris and London announced that bars and restaurants will close at 10 p.m. The Shanghai Composite lost 56.53 points or 1.72% to 3223.18 on Thursday after a gain of 0.17% in the previous session. Investors retreated following an overnight sell-off in US equities amid fears that policymakers are not doing enough to support further economic recovery.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.20%), and June gasoline is down 0.23%.