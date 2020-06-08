June and August cattle closed sharply lower on the session Friday. It’s difficult for the market to determine just how far the cash market may fall in the next couple of weeks, according to The Hightower Report.
Last week’s cattle kill pushed to 636,000 head – the best in 10 weeks - and it was 4.3% under last year, Allendale reported. Wholesale beef continued to remove extraordinary gains made during the virus weeks. Last week saw a $97.50 drop through Friday morning to $265.84.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. European stocks reversed some of its early losses to trade mixed on Monday as investors continue to welcome reopening efforts but digest latest data showing industrial output in Germany plunged at a record pace and worse-than-expected as factories were closed during the coronavirus lockdown. The Shanghai Composite added 6.97 points or 0.24% to 2937.77 on Monday, holding at the highest level since March 11th, as downbeat data added to pressure on policymakers for further monetary stimulus.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 23 cents (1.21%), and June gasoline is up 1.88%.