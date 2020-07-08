Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.47 to $203.83/cwt.
- Select went down $1.32 to $195.52.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,270 head sold live at $95-96, with no 1,428 sold dressed at $155-160. In Iowa, 5,393 head were sold live at $96.50-$101.50, and 1,670 head were sold dressed at $157-160.
Cash trade in cattle is steady with last week’s ending prices, Stewart-Peterson said. “Weekly slaughter is running behind last week,” they noted.
“The market’s short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average,” The Hightower Report said. “There could be some early pressure today given the market’s negative setup with the close below the second swing support.”