Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 5.79 to $290.99/cwt.
  • Select went up 5.18 cents to $279.83.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 190 head sold dressed at $190 and 250 head sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 290 head were sold dressed at $190 and 72 head were sold live at $119.

Resurgent US economy fueled by vaccination plus start of grilling season expected to overcome soaring feed prices and rally cattle prices , according to The Price Futures Group.

