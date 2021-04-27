Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 5.79 to $290.99/cwt.
- Select went up 5.18 cents to $279.83.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 190 head sold dressed at $190 and 250 head sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 290 head were sold dressed at $190 and 72 head were sold live at $119.
Resurgent US economy fueled by vaccination plus start of grilling season expected to overcome soaring feed prices and rally cattle prices , according to The Price Futures Group.