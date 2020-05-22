Cash live cattle levels “appear to be leveling off,” The Hightower report said, “possibly even weakening.” They noted that the drop of 2.5% in beef stocks is more than the typical decline of 1.3% for this period, so that is a positive factor.
“June remains at a huge discount,” The Hightower Report said. “Look for a continued advance in nearby futures contracts.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.59%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.52%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.80%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 95 cents (2.89%), and July gasoline is down 2.02%.