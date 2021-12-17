 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 4 cents to $263.01.
  • Select up 14 cents to $248.28.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 199 head sold dressed at $218 and 367 sold live at $136. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,057 head were sold live at $137-138 and 220 were sold dressed at $217-219.

Cattle’s technical picture “turned more negative,” Total Farm Marketing said, but prices found a little support today to come off the lows.

Markets did stay inside of yesterday’s range as a 50% correction of the September to November rally leaves key support at $135.77, The Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the stock market has traders nervous over consumer demand short term.”

