Boxed beef skyrocketed yesterday and it has attention today, Mike Lung of Allendale said this morning.
An outside day down in October live cattle is a bearish technical signal, and that coupled with an overbought condition may indicate a change in trend. “Cash beef prices were stronger again on Monday, but this may be due to a retailers securing product for Labor Day promotions,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.79% and London’s FTSE 100 bounced up 1.01%. European stocks are up this morning having rebounded overnight as investors shrugged off growing tensions between the world's two largest economies and a spike in coronavirus cases across the region, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.20%. Asian markets were mixed with The Nikkei ended down “as a rise in the safe haven Yen fueled profit-taking”, combined with rising U.S.-China tensions and uncertainties over U.S. fiscal stimulus, said TradingEconomics.com
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.47%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.56%, and October gasoline is down 0.32%.