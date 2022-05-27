Thursday’s estimated cattle slaughter is 124,000 head, down 1,000 head from last week, but up 3,000 from last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Maybe more importantly, beef carcass weights are softening, with weight for the week ending May 14, steer weights down 7 pounds to 891 pounds which is 3 pounds below last year. Lighter weight will help tighten the beef production totals.
While there are longer-term bearish forces at play such as a very active cow slaughter, the market appears oversold enough and trading at a wide enough discount to the cash market to expect a short-term bounce, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.95%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.81% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.23%. Europe’s major stock indices were rising at different paces on Friday, with France’s CAC 40, the regional Stoxx 600 almost 1% up and leading gains, Germany’s DAX up 0.7% and hitting a 5-week high, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Italy’s FTSE MIB nudged 0.1% higher. Sentiment reflected easing concerns over central banks monetary policy outlook, after the latest FOMC minutes. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.23% to 3,130 while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.12% to 11,193 in mixed trade on Friday, after data showed that the profitability of China’s industrial sector weakened in April, highlighting the adverse impact of Covid lockdowns on businesses. Chinese authorities rolled out monetary and fiscal measures to support businesses and boost demand, but analysts said the actual impact of such measures may be limited if the nation’s stringent zero-Covid policy remains unchanged.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.38%, and June gasoline is down 0.19%.