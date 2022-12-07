Wholesale pressure is pushing cattle prices down as the live cattle futures market was $1.65 to $2.20 lower on Tuesday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.com.
Further, the lower beef market over the past few sessions opens the door for a weaker cash tone just ahead, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.70%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower amid persistent fears of a global recession and weak Chinese trade, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets resumed a recent downtrend, taking cues from a negative lead on Wall Street as top U.S. bankers sounded the alarm over a possible recession, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.77%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD up 0.54% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 15 cents (020%), and January gasoline is down 0.16%.