April’s live cattle futures were up as much as $2.50 at one point yesterday, but still finished lower overall. “Given the fact wholesale beef has shown gains in the past two days these closing prices were disappointing,” Allendale said.
The Hightower Report said weights are up over the past several weeks, which is something many traders will be monitoring. “With this scenario, rallies look like selling opportunities.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.80% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.91%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.48%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.57%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.63% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.08%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 85 cents (1.80%), and April gasoline is up 1.61%.