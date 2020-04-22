Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $15.90 to $275.75/cwt.
- Select was $12.20 higher to $261.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 185 head sold live for $92.25, and 584 head sold dressed for $148-150. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 80 head sold live for $94, and 552 head sold dressed for $148-150.
Traders remain concerned about slaughter plans idling due to virus issues, but there were still some factors limiting the selling on Wednesday.
“The huge discount to the cash market, along with the surge higher in beef prices are factors which have limited the selling,” the Hightower Report said.
Analysts are looking ahead to Friday’s Cattle on Feed report and what it will show for the industry. “Friday’s Cattle on Feed report is expected to show placements for March at 80.7%, marketings at 112.2% and on feed supply at 95.2%,” Stewart-Peterson said.