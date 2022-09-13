 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 2.28 to $256.66/cwt.
  • Select down 2.18 to $233.58/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 361 head sold live at $143.00 and 39 head sold dressed at $226.00.

The 3% collapse in the stock market after inflation readings this morning helped to trigger some selling, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, compared to 113k head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Producers will need to see higher and higher fat cattle prices to overcome input costs, according to Christopher Swift, a barchart columnist s…

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that…

Cattle

Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The market remains in a steady uptrend as traders get in position for a tightening supply ahead, The Hightower Report said today.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News