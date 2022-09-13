Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.28 to $256.66/cwt.
- Select down 2.18 to $233.58/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 361 head sold live at $143.00 and 39 head sold dressed at $226.00.
The 3% collapse in the stock market after inflation readings this morning helped to trigger some selling, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, compared to 113k head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.