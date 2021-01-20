The industry will await the upcoming cattle inventory that is expected to reflect the cattle cycle has peaked and is in a slow decline, according to The Cattle Report. The attitude of many beef producers is disappointment in margins that have been exclusively the property of the beef processors. High feed costs and drought in the southwest are supporting forces to the liquidation.
June cattle pushed up to a new one year high while February cattle have moved up from last week's low into the recent consolidation zone, according to The Hightower Report. Higher feed costs have most traders looking at smaller placements for the month of December.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.08. European stock markets traded higher on Wednesday with tech shares hitting their highest in nearly two decades, lifted by strong quarterly results from ASML and Richemont, and by incoming US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call to "act big" on coronavirus relief spending. At the same time, concerns over political uncertainty faded after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a confidence vote that allowed him to remain in office. Elsewhere, the European Commission called on member states to accelerate the roll-out of vaccination across the bloc, saying they should aim to vaccinate at least 80 percent of health care workers and citizens over the age of 80 by March, and at least 70 percent of their whole populations by this summer. The Shanghai Composite added 16.71 points or 0.47% to 3583.09 on Wednesday following declines of 0.83% in the previous session, led by gains in electric vehicle and healthcare stocks. Meantime, China’s capital Beijing reportedly stepped up virus measures after tallying the biggest daily jump in new cases in more than three weeks.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.23%, and March gasoline is up 0.62%.