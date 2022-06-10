Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 22 cents to $271.32/cwt.
- Select down 72 cents to $248.89/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 430 head sold live at $143.00 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 32 head sold dressed at $226.00.
The U.S. is importing more beef and exporting more beef. Fast food restaurants and lower priced restaurants need low grade beef. With high beef cow slaughter over past two years, and lower dairy cow cull slaughter as of May 31st down 3 percent there is no other way to buy lower grading beef than to import it, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter as 503k head on Thursday. That is up from 481k head during the same week last year. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.