“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finished with small gains, and June and later contracts traded to new contract highs.”
Meanwhile, carcass values are at a strong historical premium, “but the consumer seems more than willing to pay the prices,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.38%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.26%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.65%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 53 cents (0.86%), and May gasoline is down 0.31%.