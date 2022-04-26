 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

“The cattle market was building a good trend last week fueled by the cash market, but the heavier than expected cattle on feed numbers quickly turned the charts more negative,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Supply/demand fundamentals “look positive” for the next few months, which might give some support to the deferred contracts, The Hightower Report said. “However, the market was overbought late last week and fund traders still hold a big net long position.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.73%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.80%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.78% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.68%. The worsening pandemic in China and “aggressive monetary policy tightening” has European markets closing lower, with markets waiting for good news, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.41%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.68%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.53 (1.53%), and June gasoline is up 1.05%.

Cattle

