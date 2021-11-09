“Cattle trade was disappointing overall, especially given the strength at the end of the week last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The futures market may have a “show me” mentality before pushing prices higher.”
Packer margins are very strong, The Hightower Report said. “They could incite packers to remain active bidders of live inventory,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.24% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.75%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.21%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 50 cents (0.59%), and December gasoline is up 1.17%.