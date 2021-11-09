 Skip to main content
Cattle

“Cattle trade was disappointing overall, especially given the strength at the end of the week last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The futures market may have a “show me” mentality before pushing prices higher.”

Packer margins are very strong, The Hightower Report said. “They could incite packers to remain active bidders of live inventory,” they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.24% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.75%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.21%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 50 cents (0.59%), and December gasoline is up 1.17%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

The slaughter volume this past week increased to 668,000 head - 20,000 head more than last year and 7,000 above the previous week, according t…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Brazil meatpackers are idling more capacity amid the protracted trade suspension with China and dwindling domestic demand for steak and other …

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total…

February live cattle closed Friday at overhead resistance at $137 level and fail to get through, but the high end of the range close should su…

Cattle traded fairly even with Wednesday’s trading range yesterday, and tried to fill the small price gap on the charts, said Matthew Strelow …

