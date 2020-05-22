Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $5.07 to $396.74/cwt.
- Select fell $8.35 to $374.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA report 391 head sold live for $115, and 751 head sold dressed for $175-180. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 206 head sold live for $115, and 41 head sold dressed for $182.
In addition to increasing slaughter pace, traders are worried about the impact of high beef prices on demand.
“Traders remain concerned with record high beef prices that consumer demand may take a hit as well,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $400.87, down 94 cents on the day.”
The impact of beef prices on demand has not been even across the beef classes.
“Choice beef prices were down hard again yesterday afternoon, but Select values have been rallying which suggests that the higher-priced Choice meat has priced itself out of strong consumer demand,” Stewart-Peterson said.