Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $2.57 to $271.51/cwt.
  • Select rose $1.83 to $255.69.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 4,040 head sold dressed for $248-249. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,802 head sold live for $152-157, and 1,304 head sold dressed for $248.

Cattle markets are looking to tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report to provide some direction. “The cattle market lost momentum and is now under pressure from profit taking and technical selling,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Overall, the markets are still in an uptrend, and the Cattle on Feed report could help provide direction after its release on Friday going into next week.”

“Analyst estimates ahead of Friday’s CoF report average 11.652m head – down 3.2% from Jan ‘22’s inventory,” Brugler Marketing said. “The full range of estimates in a Reuters poll ran from a 3.5% to a 2.6% drop. Placements are expected to be 9% lower on average, following Dec 2021’s record placement. December marketings average 3.3% below Dec ’21.”

