Live cattle pushed higher off early session lows, led by a strong retail market, as prices finished slightly higher on Thursday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This firm close including another reversal to the upside could bring additional buying support this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: Marc E-mini S&Ps were down 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.95%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.77%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35. European stock markets traded lower on Friday, on track to erase last session’s gains, weighed down by recurring pandemic and inflation woes. After an initially welcoming reaction to central banks’ monetary policy tightening announcements, concerns were now focused on whether inflation can be brought back to the 2% targets. On the data front, EU car registrations saw their worst November month on records, totaling just over 713 thousand units, as the impact of the global semiconductor chip shortage dragged on. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.16% to close at 3,632 while the Shenzhen Component Index declined 1.62% to 14,868 on Friday, dragged down by consumer firms amid concerns over a resurgence of Covid cases, while coal miners retreated from recent run ups. Sentiment was also dampened as high-growth tech names sold off globally amid prospects of higher interest rates, with the Fed signaling three rate hikes next year and the BoE surprising markets by raising rates for the first time since the pandemic began.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.82%, and January gasoline is down 1.88%.