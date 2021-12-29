 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up $1.05 to $265.71.
  • Select up $1 to $257.09.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 740 head sold dressed at $222 to $223 and 367 sold live at $140.10. In Iowa/Nebraska 860 sold live at $140.27 and 784 sold dressed at $222 to $223.65.

The surprisingly strong cash market this week helped to spark a short covering surge early today but there are still some concerns about the omicron strain of COVID in the short term, according to The Hightower Report.

The weakening corn price was supportive to cattle and packers raised bids yesterday, according to Total Farm Marketing.

