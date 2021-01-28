Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.33 to $231.99.
- Select went up $1.89 to $220.88.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 143 head sold live at $110, with 446 sold dressed at $175. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,047 head were sold live at $110.27 to $112.51 and 993 head were sold dressed at $175.95.
Live cattle futures were mixed and weekly export sales showed 28,756 metric tons of beef booked on the week ending on Jan. 21, according to Brugler Marketing.
The increases in net export sales were primarily to Japan in the latest report, according to Total Farm Marketing.