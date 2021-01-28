 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.33 to $231.99.
  • Select went up $1.89 to $220.88.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 143 head sold live at $110, with 446 sold dressed at $175. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,047 head were sold live at $110.27 to $112.51 and 993 head were sold dressed at $175.95.

Live cattle futures were mixed and weekly export sales showed 28,756 metric tons of beef booked on the week ending on Jan. 21, according to Brugler Marketing.

The increases in net export sales were primarily to Japan in the latest report, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Slaughter rates remained steady with last week at 651,000 head, well above last year at 633,000, according to The Cattle Report. Ample supplie…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The industry will await the upcoming cattle inventory that is expected to reflect the cattle cycle has peaked and is in a slow decline, accord…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice rose 60 cents to $229.66.Select went up $1.66 to $2…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A big premium of futures over the cash market “may lead to choppy action today,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice rose $1.42 to $218.91.Select went up 84 cents to to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Beef demand remains elevated and some traders believe some hording of beef might be part of the issue,” The Hightower Report said. April catt…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News