Second-quarter US beef production is expected to be down 6.2% from last year. The projected decline is considered bullish for the June contract, which remains at a significant discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle enter mid-week following mixed results on Tuesday. Front month fat cattle futures were 2 to 40 cents higher at the bell yesterday, while feeder cattle went home as much as 57 cents in the red, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.86%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 rose by 1.07%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.88%. Stock markets in Europe traded higher based on optimism that investors’ fears have eased regarding the financial system, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with Japan’s market rising for the third straight session, with nearly all sectors participating in the advance while in China, the market was “wobbly” with mainland stocks struggling for direction amid a lack of market-moving catalysts, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.91%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (1.05 %), and May gasoline is up 0.18%.