July “has become a hot month,” contributing to production problems for many cattle operations, Total Farm Marketing said. “Stressful conditions include parched pastures, feeding and shipping livestock, as well as marketing livestock.”
Ranchers in Texas “can’t sell their cattle fast enough,” The Hightower Report said. The hot weather is making it too expensive to sustain animals. “Costs for feed, fertilizer and fuel are soaring,” they said. “There’s also a lack of water in the state and little hay.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.97% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.63%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%. The rally in the European markets may be short-lived, tradingeconomics.com said, as there are reports of tech companies cutting back on staffing efforts and spending. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.65%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.63%, EUR/USD was up 0.88% and USD/JPY was down 0.33%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.11 (1.14%), and September gasoline is down 0.62%.