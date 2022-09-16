Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said he was expecting to see a deeper correction in live cattle alongside weakness in equities. “Though we are close to contract highs, we are not even close to seeing the RSI in “overbought” territory,” he said this morning.
The technical action is impressive but the upside seems limited short-term. Beef cutout are the lowest since April, 2021, The Hightower Report said this morning. “Consumer demand concerns, bearish export data and weakness in the beef market are seen as negative short-term forces,” it said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.82%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.10%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.12%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 1.49% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02%. A general weakness among European bourses is apparent today amid lingering concerns over a recession and high interest rates. “Both the World Bank and the IMF warned of recession risks for next year,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are hitting week lows taking cues from a weak overnight session on Wall Street, as investors fretted about high inflation, rising interest rates and slowing growth globally,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 80 cents (0.94%), and October gasoline is up 0.23%.