Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of the trading range, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. This could open the door for additional follow through buying strength to start the week. Cash trade saw moderate to active trade occurred in the North at mostly $124 live with a few up to $125, and mainly $196 dressed, steady to $2 higher compared to the prior week. Trade in the South was moderate to active at primarily $124, steady/firm versus the previous week.
USDA’s weekly export sales data showed beef bookings during the week of Oct. 7 were 15,741 metric tons, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: November E-mini S&Ps were down 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.94%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.81% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.56. European stock markets traded in the red on Monday after posting the best week since March, amid global inflation worries due to a rally in energy prices and supply chain bottlenecks, and as weaker-than-expected GDP data from China raised concerns over slowing growth. The world's second-largest economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, worse than market expectations of 5.2% and the weakest pace of expansion in a year, due to power shortages, supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 outbreaks. On the corporate front, shares of Philips fell more than 2% after the health technology company lowered its outlook for sales and profit growth in 2021 as a global shortage of electronic components hit its third-quarter earnings. The DAX 30 lost 0.3% around 9:30 AM Frankfurt time, while other major European indexes fell between 0.1% and 0.7%.Mainland stock indexes closed lower after China’s GDP disappoints and amid toned down easing expectations, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.12% to close at 3,568 while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.46% to end at 14,350. Both indexes recouped much of the day’s earlier losses after sharply selling off upon release of GDP and other economic data.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.06%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.42%, and November gasoline is up 0.80%.