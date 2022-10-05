 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 98 cents to $247.06/cwt.
  • Select down $2.69 cents to $219.22/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 201 head sold live art $144.25 and 2,041 sold dressed at $230. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,139 sold live at $145-147 and 201 head sold dressed at $228-230.

“Stochastics are at mid-range but trending higher, which should reinforce a move higher if resistance levels are taken out,” The Hightower Report said.

“Live cattle benefited from the anticipation of higher cash trade this week as packers need the cattle and the feedlots know it,” Total Farm Marketing said.

