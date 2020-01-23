Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 36 cents to $215.32/cwt.
- Select went down 82 cents to $211.20.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,295 head sold live at $123-126, with 5,155 sold dressed at $198-199.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4,769 head were sold live at $123-127, and 5,512 head were sold dressed at $198-199.50.
Cash trade has been “lighter than expected,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. That is a disappointment, he said, and ahead of tomorrow’s Cattle-on-Feed report, funds are squaring up to prepare.
“Live trade in the country this week has been quiet so far though a few head were sold on Monday steady to slightly lower with last week’s trade,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yesterday’s Cold Storage report was slightly supportive.”