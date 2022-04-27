 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $2.26 to $261.91/cwt.
  • Select down $3.91 to $252.32/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,015 sold live at $146 and 3,076 head sold dressed at $230-232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,766 head sold live at $144-149 and 439 head sold dressed at $232-236.

A recovery in the stock market “might help provide some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said. “The market also faces a tightening supply from the first quarter into the second quarter which also might help support the market on further weakness.”

More market-ready cattle are expected to become available over the next couple of months, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

