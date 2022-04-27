Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.26 to $261.91/cwt.
- Select down $3.91 to $252.32/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,015 sold live at $146 and 3,076 head sold dressed at $230-232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,766 head sold live at $144-149 and 439 head sold dressed at $232-236.
A recovery in the stock market “might help provide some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said. “The market also faces a tightening supply from the first quarter into the second quarter which also might help support the market on further weakness.”
More market-ready cattle are expected to become available over the next couple of months, Total Farm Marketing said.