Grain once again becomes a focus of attention with both wheat and corn posting large losses, according to The Cattle Report. Excellent development of the South American crops and poor export demand for U.S. grain, leaves few buyers in the grain pits. For cattle feeders, a drop in grain offers the first relief for the long Covid period of high grain prices.
We had a higher trade in cattle yesterday and a sharply higher trade in feeder cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I guess the market liked the selloff in the corn market,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.11% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36%.European shares cut some losses to trade near the flat line on Thursday after a three-day rally, as investors weighed the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting against signs that inflation may have peaked in the Eurozone. The minutes showed U.S. policymakers will keep monetary policy restrictive until they see compelling evidence that inflation is trending lower toward the 2% target. On the economic front, the Eurozone producer price inflation slowed more than expected in November, while a PMI survey suggested construction activity in the bloc contracted as its fastest pace in more than two years.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.11%, and June gasoline is up 1.80%.