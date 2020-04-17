- Choice was up $3.12 to $238.99/cwt.
- Select rose $1.22 to $227.20.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 543 head sold live for $105, and 1,733 head sold dressed for $150-168. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 196 head sold live for $95-105, and 851 head sold dressed for $150-168.
“The bounce in beef values this week is reflective of slower kill this week, and this could incentivize packers to keep feedlots stay as current as possible,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Exports have been strong lately, especially as China and Hong Kong begin to reopen. … Momentum indicators are beginning to flatten out which is helping the market to stabilize.”
The cash cattle markets trading at a discount could provide some support going forward.
“If cash cattle is down $10 on the week, the June cattle is still trading at a significant discount which may help provide support on any significant setback,” the Hightower Report said.