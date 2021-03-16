The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was underdeveloped on Monday, but expectations are for steady again, unless the strength in the futures can pull it higher.”
The market optimism about reopening is “strong,” The Hightower Report said, as a turn up in beef demand may come as stimulus checks enter the marketplace. “However, the beef market remains sluggish short-term,” which may hold the market back, they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.52%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.28%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.47 (2.25%), and May gasoline is down 0.88%.