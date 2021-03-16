 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market is concerned about a premium to the cash market in the April contract, which is expected to limit upside, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was underdeveloped on Monday, but expectations are for steady again, unless the strength in the futures can pull it higher.”

The market optimism about reopening is “strong,” The Hightower Report said, as a turn up in beef demand may come as stimulus checks enter the marketplace. “However, the beef market remains sluggish short-term,” which may hold the market back, they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.52%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.28%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.47 (2.25%), and May gasoline is down 0.88%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle calls are mixed to higher following last week’s strong closes, improving the technical picture in deferred contracts, said Matthew Stre…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were higher yesterday. There were better gains in feeder cattle market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Still nothing in t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News