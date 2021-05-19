Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 4 cents to $323.38/cwt.
- Select was 64 cents higher to $299.69.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,353 head sold live for $120, and 2,034 head sold dressed for $190-191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 604 head sold live for $119-121.25, and 2,668 head sold dressed for $189-193.
“The cattle market will be looking to the weekly export sales in the morning, and those numbers could lead price direction going into the end of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder market was mostly higher on Tuesday. … A weak grain market overall and the firm live cattle market supported feeders today.”
Beef prices remained strong, which helped support cash cattle markets.
“The strong beef price looks to support cash cattle again next week and most of the trade this week so far has been at $120,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $322.99, down $0.35 on the day.”