Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.03 to $257.90/cwt.
- Select was up 41 cents to $250.68/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,631 sold live at $138-140 and 1,129 sold dressed at $220-222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 995 sold live at $138-140 and 1,205 dressed at $220-222.
Packers are being less aggressive this week, restraining from bidding higher, Total Farm Marketing said. “Steady cash this week could be supportive to futures.”
The market closed above the 9-day moving average today, "suggesting the short-term trend remains positive," The Hightower Report said. "The daily closing price reversal up is a positive indicator that could support higher prices."